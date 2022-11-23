Coroner responding to recycling center in Spartanburg County

Breaking News(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they’re responding to the Valley Falls Collection Center on Valley Falls Road

Spartanburg County shared that the collection center closed early today and will remain closed through the weekend.

The Coroner’s Office said they couldn’t release any other details about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

