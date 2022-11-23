Deputies searching for man who ran away from stolen vehicle
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he ran from a stolen vehicle he was occupying in the Echo Valley area.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and K9 officers are searching in the Echo Valley Plaza area on Highway 276.
Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.