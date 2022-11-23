Deputies searching for man who ran away from stolen vehicle

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he ran from a stolen vehicle he was occupying in the Echo Valley area.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and K9 officers are searching in the Echo Valley Plaza area on Highway 276.

