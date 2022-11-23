Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you have any unpaid parking tickets still sitting around? If so, Greenville City Parking Services is offering you a way to clear that debt and help the community.

They call the initiative “Food for Fines.” You can pay off your parking fines by donating canned goods. All proceeds go to Triune Mercy Center.

“We use this season to replenish our pantry shelves so that as we come out of the holidays-the giving season- we can still service those in need” said Patricia Parker, the Program Manager at Triune Mercy Center.

Triune Mercy Center’s pantry serves around 20 to 30 food bags a week. Helping the homeless and those struggling to make ends meet. This time of year—as donations ramp up, so does the need.

“Kids are getting out of school, grandparents are taking care of their grandkids and so we find ourselves seeing a lot of people coming in some are looking for turkeys. But it is that season that we have more of a need than ever before” said Parker.

Thankfully, “Food for Fines” helps you, help them.

“They can pay with food. So for every 10 cans of food that they bring in, they get $15 off their citation” said Pamela Corbin, Greenville Parking Services Manager.

The parking service initiative allows you to donate canned goods and knock a few dollars or even the whole amount off your parking ticket. There’s no limit.

“They feel like they’re not just paying a parking citation. They feel like they’re giving back to the community in what they’re doing so it’s really a win-win for everybody involved” said Corbin.

For the pantry-- it’s a win with perfect timing.

“It’s almost like a no brainer. And so we think that you know as the city pushes it, Triune will be blessed by this, we’re hoping they will fill the rest of our shelves” said Parker.

You can drop off can donations at the City Parking Services office on Rutherford Street, from now to December 16th.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.