Greer CPW asking people to “Can the Grease” this holiday season

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As families prepare to share a meal over Thanksgiving, the Greer Commission of Public Works is asking for help this holiday season.

At Greer CPW, they say the sight of grease and wipes have become too frequent.

“We have taken 62 tons of this material to the landfill just this year, and it’s cost us more than $4,000,” said Greer CPW Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch.

Everything in the area that goes down a drain or a toilet ends up in one of the department’s 30 pump stations.

It’s then taken to the Maple Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, before going to a lab to make sure it’s safe, and finally being returned to the South Tyger River.

“We can’t put grease, we can’t put wipes back into the South Tyger River. That’s just uncommon and unheard of,” said Rauch.

Greer CPW’s equipment is only meant to handle body fluids and toilet paper.

“We can’t handle anything other than that. So if you think about grease and the way that it coasts a paper plate or a pie plate, it essentially does that to your pipes at home and our pipes,” explained Rauch.

With 270 miles of sewer lines and more than 14,000 customers, the hope is everyone is able to “Can the Grease” this holiday season.

“We have had issues in the past and so we don’t want to disrupt your Thanksgiving and we certainly don’t want our employees to be disrupted as well,” said Rauch.

To safely dispose of grease, Greer CPW recommends placing it in an aluminum or glass can, such as a soup can, letting it rest so the grease can solidify, and then throwing it in the trash.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.