Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

Anderson County deputies arrested Maurice Horton on Trafficking Methamphetamine charges.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons.

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina Department of Corrections which resulted in the arrest of Maurice Horton on Trafficking Methamphetamine charges.

