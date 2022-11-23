Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons.

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina Department of Corrections which resulted in the arrest of Maurice Horton on Trafficking Methamphetamine charges.

Anderson County deputies arrest man after finding four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

