Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons.
Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina Department of Corrections which resulted in the arrest of Maurice Horton on Trafficking Methamphetamine charges.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.