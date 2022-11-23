Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation.

According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with law enforcement during the ongoing investigation.

The district shared a statement from Superintendent Beth Taylor via Facebook.

No other information about the teacher or the charges was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

