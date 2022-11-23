No. 7 Clemson chasing history vs. rival South Carolina

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 7 Clemson is eager to chase history against its rival South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers have won a series tying seven straight over the Gamecocks, matching Clemson’s run of success from 1934-40 in the Palmetto State’s top sporting rivalry.

South Carolina is coming to Death Valley with some juice, however, after its unexpected 63-38 demolition of then-No. 5 Tennessee last week.

Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler knows Clemson will be every bit the challenge Tennessee was and his team will have to have the same hard-working approach it took to beating the Vols if they want to beat a second straight Top-10 opponent.

