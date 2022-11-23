No. 7 Clemson chasing history vs. rival South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 7 Clemson is eager to chase history against its rival South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers have won a series tying seven straight over the Gamecocks, matching Clemson’s run of success from 1934-40 in the Palmetto State’s top sporting rivalry.

South Carolina is coming to Death Valley with some juice, however, after its unexpected 63-38 demolition of then-No. 5 Tennessee last week.

Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler knows Clemson will be every bit the challenge Tennessee was and his team will have to have the same hard-working approach it took to beating the Vols if they want to beat a second straight Top-10 opponent.

