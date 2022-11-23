Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingested drug, found unresponsive

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said two parents were arrested after a two-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital for treatment for ingesting a drug.

According to the department, officers arrived at a house on Douglas Heights in reference to an overdose at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Once on scene, they found a two-year-old had ingested some kind of drug and was unresponsive. They child was treated by Union County EMS and taken to Prisma Health in Greenville for more treatment.

The department said the parents, Taylor Marie Cogdill and Jordan Allen Thompson were charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Officials also said a three-month-old was found in the home and the child was taken to protective custody and the DSS was notified.

