Red Cross of South Carolina asking community for blood donations to prevent shortfall during holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is asking communities to step up in order to prevent another blood crisis.

In January 2022, the American Red Cross experienced its first-ever national blood crisis.

To prevent a blood shortage this season, the Red Cross is asking those who can, to consider giving back to the community by donating blood this holiday season.

Red Cross of South Carolina Regional Communications Manager Saskia Lindsey said this time of year is traditionally challenging for the nation’s blood supply due to delays in blood donations, seasonal illnesses and holiday travel.

She said a lack of blood supply can lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. According to the Red Cross, one in seven patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion.

Lindsey said blood donations in these next couple of weeks are critical to prevent a shortfall in the blood supply.

“We take really good care of you at the Red Cross. It’s a super fast process, from start to finish it only takes about an hour. So, if you’re looking for a way this holiday season to give back, without spending too much time, donating blood is the way to go. And your donation helps save lives,” Lindsey said.

According to the Red Cross, traditional Thanksgiving dishes are rich in iron and can help ensure a successful donation.

To help combat this blood supply shortage, they’re hosting a number of donation opportunities across the Lowcountry in the next couple of weeks.

The Red Cross is offering several different incentives for those who choose to donate blood during the holiday season. Those incentives include a Red Cross knit beanie for donors who choose to donate between Wednesday and Sunday, a $10 gift card for those who donate between Monday and Dec. 15 and a limited edition long-sleeve t-shirt between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.

