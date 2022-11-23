Water main break shuts down traffic along I-85 South

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a water main break near exit 46 on I-85 south has been causing delays for drivers.

Troopers said all lanes were blocked off at one point, but traffic is now moving slowly.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation
Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation
Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation
Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation
It’s no secret, people are working longer in life. The Labor Department says the amount of...
Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing
Shaw University President speaks at press conference
Shaw University files complaint over traffic stop in Spartanburg County