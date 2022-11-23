Water main break shuts down traffic along I-85 South
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a water main break near exit 46 on I-85 south has been causing delays for drivers.
Troopers said all lanes were blocked off at one point, but traffic is now moving slowly.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.
