Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced.

Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole.

On January 13, 2020, officers responded to Fayetteville Street after gunshots were reported. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings, suffering from gunshot wounds. Sadly, Eddings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after officers began investigating, they identified Roberts as a person of interest and found him barricading himself inside a nearby house. Officers eventually got Roberts out of the house and took him into custody. According to officers, Roberts was later charged after further investigation.

