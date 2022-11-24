Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director.

Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell.

At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to clean up the area.

