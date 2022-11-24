Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director.

Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell.

At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to clean up the area.

Stay tuned for more updates.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
Dishes to make with leftovers
Dishes to make with leftovers
After 7 years, a grandmother and the young man she accidentally texted are still celebrating...
Grandma, young man she accidentally texted spend 7th Thanksgiving together
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022