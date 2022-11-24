Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director.
Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell.
At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to clean up the area.
Stay tuned for more updates.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.