Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Jason Myers GoFundMe(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced.

On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon when WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed near I-77 in south Charlotte.

The GoFundMe page for Myers can be found HERE.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

More: Former WBTV chief meteorologist Eric Thomas remembers Jason Myers

