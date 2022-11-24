Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

Greenville receiver Tyler Brown announced his commitment to Clemson on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Greenville receiver Tyler Brown announced his commitment to Clemson on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson.

The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state.

Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past three seasons playing varsity ball. He’s logged 140 catches for 2,399 yards and 32 touchdown grabs.

Greenville has made it to back-to-back Upper State Championship games over the past two seasons.

