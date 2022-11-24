Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

Authorities have charged Robinson’s friend in death, after Robinson left Charlotte for Cabo and didn’t return home.
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month.

Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.

A Mexican prosecutor says the warrant was issued for Robinson’s friend, who was identified as the direct aggressor in events that occurred on Oct. 29.

Mexican authorities have since issued a press release, saying that investigations and test data indicate that Robinson’s death was due to a “direct attack, not from an accident.”

Related: Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Her parents were initially told by others on the trip that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning. After Robinson died, the family says they were told by Mexican authorities that alcohol poisoning was determined as the cause of her death.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

A video that made the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly show Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

Last week, the FBI said that they “opened an investigation in the death of Robinson.”

A GoFundMe page for Robinson can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fire truck.
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
Dishes to make with leftovers
Dishes to make with leftovers
After 7 years, a grandmother and the young man she accidentally texted are still celebrating...
Grandma, young man she accidentally texted spend 7th Thanksgiving together
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022