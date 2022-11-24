SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC(WFXG)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories.

Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday.

In addition to park entries, tours at three historic homes will also be included.

The historic homes are Rose Hill Plantation, Redcliffe Plantation and Hampton Plantation.

The promotion is part of the agency’s #OptOutsideSC challenge and encourages South Carolinians to spend time outside on the day after Thanksgiving.

To find a list of state parks, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fire truck.
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
Dishes to make with leftovers
Dishes to make with leftovers
After 7 years, a grandmother and the young man she accidentally texted are still celebrating...
Grandma, young man she accidentally texted spend 7th Thanksgiving together