SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2022
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day.

Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to Highway Patrol.

At this time, the driver has not been identified by the coroner’s office.

Stay tuned for more information.

