Watch week 2 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving.
The coverage will include the following:
- 20 group stage matches
- 6 round of 16 matches
- 4 quarterfinal matches
- 2 semifinal matches
- Third place match
- The Men’s World Cup final
The schedule of the games are featured below:
- Monday, Nov. 28
- 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Brazil vs. Swutzerland
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Portugal vs. Uruguay
- Tuesday, Nov. 29
- 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Iran vs. USA
- Wednesday, Nov. 30
- 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tunisia vs. France
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Poland vs. Argentina
- Thursday, Dec. 1
- 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Croatia vs. Belgium
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Japan vs. Spain
- Friday, Dec. 2
- 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Korea Republic vs. Portugal
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cameroon vs. Brazil
On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.
