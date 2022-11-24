Watch week 2 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina

(WTVG)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving.

The coverage will include the following:

  • 20 group stage matches
  • 6 round of 16 matches
  • 4 quarterfinal matches
  • 2 semifinal matches
  • Third place match
  • The Men’s World Cup final

The schedule of the games are featured below:

  • Monday, Nov. 28
  • 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Brazil vs. Swutzerland
  • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Portugal vs. Uruguay
  • Tuesday, Nov. 29
  • 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar
  • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Iran vs. USA
  • Wednesday, Nov. 30
  • 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tunisia vs. France
  • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Poland vs. Argentina
  • Thursday, Dec. 1
  • 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Croatia vs. Belgium
  • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Japan vs. Spain
  • Friday, Dec. 2
  • 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Korea Republic vs. Portugal
  • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cameroon vs. Brazil

On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.

