Watch week 2 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving.

The coverage will include the following:

20 group stage matches



6 round of 16 matches



4 quarterfinal matches



2 semifinal matches



Third place match



The Men’s World Cup final



The schedule of the games are featured below:

Monday, Nov. 28



10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Brazil vs. Swutzerland



1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Portugal vs. Uruguay



Tuesday, Nov. 29



9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar



1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Iran vs. USA



Wednesday, Nov. 30



9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tunisia vs. France



1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Poland vs. Argentina



Thursday, Dec. 1



9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Croatia vs. Belgium



1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Japan vs. Spain



Friday, Dec. 2



9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Korea Republic vs. Portugal



1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cameroon vs. Brazil



On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.

