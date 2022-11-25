Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears that the driver was traveling along Big Creek Road when they went off the side of the road and hit the house.

Officials from the Cheddar Fire Department said the driver was injured and flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. They added that nobody was in the house when the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

