Upstate man dies after crashing into tree in Campobello

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Friday following a crash in Campobello, SC.

Officials from the Coroner’s Office said the victim was driving a truck and crashed into a tree near West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:42 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 73-year-old Michael Calvin Pace from Landrum.

Officials said the Campobello Police Department is investigating the crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.

