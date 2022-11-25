Driver dies after single car collision on Thanksgiving

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision near Walhalla that resulted in the death of a man.

This collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla.

The Oconee County coroner says the victim’s name will be released after family members are notified.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.