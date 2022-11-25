Furman grows closer during Thanksgiving dinner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanksgiving is about the three F’s: food, family and football. Furman’s found a way to tie all three together while being away from their loved ones.

Furman turned in the pads for plates.

“Top-notch.” Anderson Tomlin, Furman offensive lineman, said. “Everything was really good.”

“If you don’t got some yams on your plate on Thanksgiving, something’s going wrong.” Dae’One Wilkins, Furman safety, said.

“The potatoes, the mac and cheese and the turkey,” Ryan Leavy, Furman punter, said. “Perfect.”

The food fuels the team’s bond.

“It’s a blessing. And to be able to be here and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with my brothers,” Tomlin said. “Can’t really appreciate it more than we are.

The Paladins are in the enviable spot of preparing for the playoffs.

“We don’t take this for granted,” Ivan Yates, Furman cornerback, said. “We understand that not everybody has this opportunity to practice and play this week.

But that means time away from family during the holidays.

“I’m thinking about family.” Josh Harris, Furman receiver, said.

“It sucks to not be home with your immediate family but at the same time , this is a once in a lifetime experience that we’re having.”

The Paladins have their football family to be thankful for.

“Definitely sad. I always miss my family throughout the year, but I’m lucky to have all these brothers on my team and we grind everyday,” Leavy said. “So, I’m pretty much with my family in another sense. It’s like my second family.”

The moments together build a strong connection.

“I mean it definitely feels like I’m going to war with my brothers,” Harris said. “It makes me feel more confident. More relaxed knowing that I’ve got guys that got my back. So, if I don’t do something to the best of my ability, I’ve got guys who will come over and tell me to pick my head up or tell me like just move on to the next play.”

Furman hopes to celebrate a playoff win around the next dinner table.

“Happy Thanksgiving everybody back at home. Love you all,” Wilkins said. “And let’s get this win on Saturday. Go ‘Dins.”

Furman’s playoff game against Elon is scheduled to kickoff at noon on Saturday.

