Hindu Group Brings Cultural Enrichment Program to the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -This Sunday you have a chance experience cultural enrichment through a Hindu celebration.

Param Shanti meaning absolute peace, is the theme for the centennial celebration of Hinduism’s Spiritual Leader or Guru named Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Maharaj is the fifth guru since 1971 in Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hinduism. BAPS is one of the most prominent branches of the denomination.

“He was an individual that touched the lives of millions across the world. And he lived his life by the motto in the joy of others lies our own.” Said Jayshree Patel the program coordinator.

Their gurus life work includes building over 11-hundred temples and spearheading several charities focused on serving the community.

This Sunday at the Spartanburg memorial auditorium Greenville’s BAPS wants to honor their spiritual leader with their Param Shanti event.

“Throughout his time as guru he traveled relentlessly over the world to help spread the faith. And because of that, this is just an opportunity for us to kind of give back all that he did for us.” said Nilay Patel, who is performing in the program.

People ages 4 to 25 have been practicing long hours on their traditional dances and speeches all to share the core values their guru taught about.

Learning about different cultures teaches you better problem solving skills, empathy and compassion.

“The values that they’re going to talk about in the program they’re not specific to any culture its something that if we all imbibed those three values of humility, love and faith in our life. We can live a better life right and become better individuals and inspire the youth to do the same.” Said Patel.

The program will be in English, starting at 4:30 this Sunday at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. It is free but you should RSVP in advance that can be found HERE

