Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a funeral service on...
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a funeral service on Wednesday.(Palmetto Funeral Group)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill, S.C.

Tayag’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE of Lancaster County.

An obituary page with more details and directions to the service locations can be found here.

Read Also: Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
Carolina fans celebrate 31-30 win over Clemson
Beamer family celebrates Shane's win
Car crash
Pickens Co. Coroner identifies missing man killed in moped collision
USC fans celebrate Palmetto Bowl win
USC fans celebrate Palmetto Bowl win