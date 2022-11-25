Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing five-year-old.

Officials said around noon on Thanksgiving Day, deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive to conduct a welfare check.

Deputies say they found a deceased woman at the location. No one heard from the woman since Nov. 1.

Investigating deputies learned the deceased woman has a child named Aspen Jeter who was not located at the home.

OCSO is asking anyone with information on the child’s location or the deceased woman to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.