Utility company scams are on the rise during colder months, officials say

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns consumers about utility scams that pop up this time of year.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns consumers about utility scams that pop up this time of year.

Utility scams can happen over the phone or in person, but the goal is always the same.

Callers will try to cause you to panic so that you’ll pay money you really don’t owe. Utility imposters will tell you that your bill is late and your power will be cut off immediately, if you don’t pay right now. But officials with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says don’t fall for it.

Here’s how you can protect yourself:

Instead of panicking, don’t pay up, hang up. Then, call the customer service number for your power company or if you pay online, check your account that way.

Never take the word of someone who just happens to call you, even if the number they are calling from appears to be from your power company, because they could have spoofed the number. Most scams have a similar method, so always hang up, and take a moment to double check the information.

Officials say if you have any doubt about the legitimacy of a caller, hang up immediately and call your utility’s customer service center.

  • Dominion Energy South Carolina: (800) 251-7234
  • Duke Energy Carolinas: (800) 777-9898
  • Duke Energy Progress: (800) 452-2777
  • Santee Cooper: (800) 804-7424
  • Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina: Visit https://www.ecsc.org/ecsc-members-map to find the direct number of your co-op.
  • Lockhart Power: (800) 368-1289

If you believe you’ve fallen victim to a scam, notify your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

9-1-1 actress bringing comedy special to Upstate
9-1-1 actress bringing comedy special to Upstate
Param Shanti event in Upstate
Param Shanti event in Upstate
Local shops get in on Black Friday
Local shops get in on Black Friday
One dead after crashing in Greenville Co. on Thanksgiving
One dead after crashing in Greenville Co. on Thanksgiving
Upstate driver dies in crash on Thanksgiving
Upstate driver dies in crash on Thanksgiving