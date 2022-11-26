1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle.

The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later passed away.

On Saturday, the coroner said 28-year-old Alexis Nicole Cook was pronounced dead on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11:03 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dayton Simons, 33
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens Co.
FOX Carolina Sports speaks with fans as they prepare to watch their teams play in the 2022...
USC, Clemson fans excited for 2022 Palmetto Bowl game
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
Driver identified after crash
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Greenville County