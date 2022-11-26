1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle.

The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later passed away.

On Saturday, the coroner said 28-year-old Alexis Nicole Cook was pronounced dead on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11:03 p.m.

