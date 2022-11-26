14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning.

Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to officials from the State Law Enforcement Division, agents are helping the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigate the case. We will update this story as officials release new details.

