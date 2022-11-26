2022 Palmetto Bowl: Clemson vs. South Carolina
Clemson looks to win record 8th Palmetto Bowl against South Carolina
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers are looking to win their eighth Palmetto Bowl game against South Carolina this Saturday.
Head coach Dabo Swinney won his first Palmetto Bowl against the Gamecocks in 2008 as interim head football coach and has won each game since 2014.
South Carolina is looking to win against Clemson after beating Tennessee 63 to 38 last Saturday.
FOX Carolina Sports spoke with some excited fans ahead of the big game to get their thoughts on who will win.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.