2022 Palmetto Bowl: Clemson vs. South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers are looking to win their eighth Palmetto Bowl game against South Carolina this Saturday.

Head coach Dabo Swinney won his first Palmetto Bowl against the Gamecocks in 2008 as interim head football coach and has won each game since 2014.

The Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl in Death Valley.

South Carolina is looking to win against Clemson after beating Tennessee 63 to 38 last Saturday.

FOX Carolina Sports spoke with some excited fans ahead of the big game to get their thoughts on who will win.

FOX Carolina Sports speaks with fans as they prepare to watch their teams play in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl

