2022 Palmetto Bowl: Fans react after Gamecocks beat Clemson 31 to 30
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks fans celebrated after the win against the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl game on Saturday.
After beating Tennessee 63 to 38 last Saturday, the Gamecocks went to Death Valley and beat the Tigers, who were leading in the first three quarters, in the last quarter of the game.
Gamecocks WIN! pic.twitter.com/4IeayTTWUW— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 26, 2022
Gamecocks and Tigers football fans shared their thoughts before the game.
Some Clemson fans calling it “a lot of good fun with Carolina friends” and Gamecocks fans feeling confident they will win.
Head coach Dabo Swinney won his first Palmetto Bowl against the Gamecocks in 2008 as interim head football coach and has won each game since 2014.
Clemson was expecting to win its record 8th Palmetto Bowl against South Carolina on Saturday.
After the loss against South Carolina, some Clemson fans were in disbelief while South Carolina fans stormed the field in celebration.
