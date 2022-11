SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner.

