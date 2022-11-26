Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday.

Deputies said 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons was last seen traveling on a moped wearing a red t-shirt and shorts on Nov. 25 in Liberty.

Simons is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Det. Reed Kent at 864-898-2449 or 864-898-5500.

