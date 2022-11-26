Furman beats Elon 31-6 and advances in FCS Playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman opened up the FCS Playoffs with a dominant 31-6 win over Elon and the Paladins will advance.

The Paladins got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback Tyler Huff found All-American tight end Ryan Miller for a 30-yard score.

That makes 28 career receiving touchdowns for Miller, extending his program record for most touchdown grabs in Furman history.

From there, the Paladins did the majority of their scoring on the ground. Furman scored three rushing touchdowns throughout the remainder of the contest.

Up next, Furman will play Incarnate Word. That game will be played at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. Kick off is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1:00 pm.

