‘I may need it again someday’: Upstate blood supply concerns and where to donate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every two-seconds someone needs blood. It’s a fact that promoted by both hospitals and blood suppliers. This holiday season you’ll likely see more locations to donate. 2021 saw historic blood donor lows according to The Blood Connection, and the battle to maintain a stable blood supply in the Upstate continues.

Joseph Bettano is a survivor.

“You do not want to go through what I went through,” Bettano said. “You know we’re human beings we’re supposed to care about one another.”

In 2020, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, a cancer the CDC says disproportionately affects middle-aged men. Bettano calls it life-altering, no matter who you are.

“I lost 60 pounds -- it’s your throat, you don’t eat,” he said.

Bettano also says it’s a cancer that requires response from not only the medical community, but community blood donors.

“You don’t want to eat because (a), you’re getting all that radiation, (b) it’s your throat and your throats hamburger, so the only thing that kept me going was blood and the intravenous fluid,” he said.

Which is why on Black Friday, instead of heading to the stores, he headed to a mobile unit operated by The Blood Connection.

“I had some blood work when I had cancer,” he said. “If someone wasn’t nice enough to give blood, I could have been left out in the cold.”

It’s an urgent warning FOX Carolina heard again.

“A lot of people come in contact with things that they weren’t expecting to come in contact with,” said Jessica Dixon, blood donor.

And again.

“In 2021, it was historically the worst year in history for The Blood Connection and we’ve been around for 60 years,” said Katie Smithson, The Blood Connection press and media coordinator. “And things have improved slightly, but we are still seeing a decrease in donor turnout.”

Currently, The Blood Connection has 50 mobile units going out every day, to ensure between 800 and 1,000 units of blood are collected to ensure all Upstate hospitals are ready. Especially during the holidays.

“Because the holidays are historically a really hard time to donate blood,” Smithson said. “We see a dip in blood donors coming in and rolling up their sleeves to donate and at the same time our hospital requests go up.”

She isn’t alone, The Red Cross is also working hard to encourage blood donation to prevent a seasonal blood shortage.

“In fact, this year in January we had the first-ever national blood crisis,” said Mandy McMahon, Red Cross regional communications director. “So what we’re trying to do is avoid that by getting the word out right now to donors and potential donors to let them know how important their gift of life is.”

McMahon says annually, The Red Cross collects 80,000 units of blood across the state to meet hospital needs. But seasonal illness can impact the numbers.

“Which is why we want folks to think about not only giving blood when we’re in a shortage, but really making this a part of your routine,” she said.

The Red Cross has recently upped the incentives for giving the gift of life. Beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 15th blood donors will receive an Amazon e-gift card.

“It’s a great way to give back this holiday season,” she said.

And for the donor who wants to see where their blood goes, The Red Cross has a feature in its blood donor app, called “Blood Journey”, to track how far a donation really does go.

“You follow it through processing, testing and then ultimately to what hospital requested your specific blood type,” McMahon said.

Because you never know if you’ll be the one who needs it.

“I may need it again someday or someone in my family may need it,” Bettano said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.