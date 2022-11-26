Upper State Champions crowned in high school football

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State championship berths were on the line Friday night as the semifinals of the SCHSL football playoffs kicked off across the state.

State championship games are slated for Thursday, December 1-Saturday, December 3 at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

AAAAA Semifinals

A look at tonight's matchup in the South Carolina High School playoffs

Upper State Championship: Dutch Fork 51, Gaffney 28

Lower State Championship: Fort Dorchester 24, Summerville 10

"It's far from routine and it is very special...I've been a bunch, but I continue to feel driven just to get here."



Dutch Fork takes down reigning champion Gaffney to return to the Class 5A state title game. The Silver Foxes will face Fort Dorchester next weekend @dfhsfootball pic.twitter.com/UQcIIuoVwR — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) November 26, 2022

AAAA Semifinals

A look at tonight's matchup in the South Carolina High School playoffs

Upper State Championship: Northwestern 33, Greenville 28

Lower State Championship: South Florence 43, A.C. Flora 27

Northwestern came out on top 33-28. So proud of GHS coaches and players for this season & the opportunity to host at Sirrine. Thank you to all the staff/volunteers that made this season possible. Thank you to all the Red Raiders that packed the stadium out tonight. Go Raiders! pic.twitter.com/I57WGwXVEh — Greenville High (@GHS_Raiders) November 26, 2022

AAA Semifinals

A look at tonight's matchup in the South Carolina High School playoffs

Upper State Championship: Powdersville 27, Clinton 14

Lower State Championship: Beaufort 30, Dillon 21

After taking down ⁦@CHSREDDEVILS⁩ 27-14, the Patriots are headed to STATE!! 🏈👊 pic.twitter.com/YLhKvztt4w — PowdersvilleHS (@PowdersvilleHS) November 26, 2022

AA Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Abbeville 41, Saluda 16

Lower State Championship: Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Andrew Jackson 13

FINAL!!!!



Your Panthers are Class AA Upper State Champions!!!!



Abbeville defeats Saluda

41-16



What a second half by these guys!!



Let’s take a trip back to Benedict College!!! 2 PM kickoff. pic.twitter.com/75PvquKL4p — Abbeville Panthers (@AHSPantherFB) November 26, 2022

A Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Christ Church Episcopal 21, St. Joseph’s Catholic 7

Lower State Championship: Johnsonville 20, Cross 6

Final: Christ Church 21, St. Joe’s 7. Congrats to the Knights on an incredible season. School-record 11 wins! Made it farther than any previous Knights team! #History #Memories — St. Joseph's Catholic School Athletics (@sjcs_athletics) November 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.