Upper State Champions crowned in high school football

By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State championship berths were on the line Friday night as the semifinals of the SCHSL football playoffs kicked off across the state.

State championship games are slated for Thursday, December 1-Saturday, December 3 at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

AAAAA Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Dutch Fork 51, Gaffney 28

Lower State Championship: Fort Dorchester 24, Summerville 10

AAAA Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Northwestern 33, Greenville 28

Lower State Championship: South Florence 43, A.C. Flora 27

AAA Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Powdersville 27, Clinton 14

Lower State Championship: Beaufort 30, Dillon 21

AA Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Abbeville 41, Saluda 16

Lower State Championship: Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Andrew Jackson 13

A Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Christ Church Episcopal 21, St. Joseph’s Catholic 7

Lower State Championship: Johnsonville 20, Cross 6

