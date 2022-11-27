SCHP: Moped collision leaves one person dead in Pickens Co.
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single vehicle collision.
Troopers say a moped driver was travelling South on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road, when they veered off to the right.
Troopers say the driver hit a tree and sustained fatal injuries during the crash.
