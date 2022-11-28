Clemson volleyball selected to postseason tournament

The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the...
The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13.(Clemson Athletics)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13.

Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

Clemson’s acceptance to the NIVC tournament marks the first postseason appearance since making the quarterfinals of the NIVC in 2018. This season, Clemson defeated both in-state rival South Carolina and ACC for Notre Dame for the first time since 2014. The win against South Carolina also marked the first victory over the Gamecocks in Jervey Gym since 2013, and the win against Notre Dame was only the second time Clemson has defeated the Fighting Irish on the road. This year marks the 10th time in program history the Tigers have made a postseason appearance (eight NCAA appearances, one NIVC appearance).

The NIVC is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools. THE NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs, and the 2022 Postseason NIVC features a full 32-team bracket. The NIVC offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success as a springboard next season.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles right for a gain of one yard...
Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to 28-27 win over Ravens
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Swinney: Uiagalelei will remain Clemson’s starting QB
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory