Deputies searching for missing teenager in Rutherford County

Abagail Cantrell
Abagail Cantrell(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Abagail Cantrell, a missing 16-year-old from Rutherford County.

Deputies said Cantrell was last seen on Race Path Church Road wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Deputies described Cantrell as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies added that she is known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Abagail is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS.

