Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case.

Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case.

Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.

In September, the Spartanburg Police Department announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Lyles.

Since no one has came forward, the reward was increased to $10,000 in October for information leading to an arrest.

His mother, Melissa Lyles, begged the community to come forward, saying those who know what happen and remain silent have betrayed the family.

On Monday, Nov. 28, police announced the reward is now increased to $11,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spartanburg Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

