F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself.

Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is.

Ensuring that a retailer’s website is secure and reputable before sharing personal and financial information is a step everyone can take to avoid being scammed, officials say.

Officials also say you can report fraud online through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Officials say you can file a complaint with IC3 if you think you’ve been the victim of an Internet crime, or on behalf of someone else you believe is a victim.

The F.B.I. says to include these details when filing a complaint.

Victim’s name, address, telephone, and email

This will be your information if you are the victim, or another person if you are filing on behalf of a third party Financial transaction information (e.g., account information, transaction date and amount, who received the money) Subject’s name, address, telephone, email, website, and IP address

The subject is the person/entity allegedly committing the Internet crime Specific details on how you were victimized Email header(s) Any other relevant information you believe is necessary to support your complaint

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.