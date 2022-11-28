F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself.
Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is.
Ensuring that a retailer’s website is secure and reputable before sharing personal and financial information is a step everyone can take to avoid being scammed, officials say.
Officials also say you can report fraud online through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
Officials say you can file a complaint with IC3 if you think you’ve been the victim of an Internet crime, or on behalf of someone else you believe is a victim.
The F.B.I. says to include these details when filing a complaint.
- Victim’s name, address, telephone, and email
This will be your information if you are the victim, or another person if you are filing on behalf of a third party
- Financial transaction information (e.g., account information, transaction date and amount, who received the money)
- Subject’s name, address, telephone, email, website, and IP address
The subject is the person/entity allegedly committing the Internet crime
- Specific details on how you were victimized
- Email header(s)
- Any other relevant information you believe is necessary to support your complaint
