Former Upstate deputy facing assault charges to appear before judge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Greenville County Deputy who is facing assault charges from 2020 is expected to appear before a judge on Monday.

Former deputy Ryan Andrew Gibson was charged with misconduct in office, misconduct of a public official and assault and battery in the third degree in July of 2020.

The deputy was last in court in July of 2022 but the judge declared a mistrial because surprise evidence was brought forward.

The judge said the defense had body camera footage that had not been introduced as evidence which is a violation of court rules.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Gibson after an excessive force complaint.

Investigators said the victim, Benny Jones, pulled over to make sure one of his friends was alright during a traffic stop with Gibson.

According to arrest warrants, Gibson hit Jones with both his hands and legs during the incident.

Gibson was involved in two prior use-of-force incidents before the arrest in 2020.

Gibson is expected to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. to move forward with his trial or take a plea.

