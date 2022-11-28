Haywood Co. officials responding to 60-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina said crews are on day five of responding to a 60-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest.

The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in the Appalachian Ranger District in Pigsah National Forest, was first reported on Nov. 23. The fire is burning in heavy leaf litter and timber.

According to officials, on Nov. 25, the fire included smoldering and slow growth due to increased humidity and moisture in the area.

Officials are asking residents to keep drones grounded in the Hurricane Ridge, Harmon Den and North Haywood County areas while crews continue to work.

Firefighters will continue to work on creating containment lines and to monitor fire behavior.

