Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian.

The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies.

The drop off site is at The Beacon (255 John B. White Sr. Blvd. Spartanburg, SC)

The organization says their effort is now extended until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

They say helpers will be available to receive donations from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. starting tomorrow.

Here’s what to bring:

Bottled water

Infant formula

Infant & senior diapers

Soap

Paper towels

Bathroom tissue

Dry pet food

Feminine products

Blankets

Bed comforters

Socks

All donations must be new, packaged, and unopened.

The organization says donations will be transported to survivors of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida.

