Man to appear in bond court after hit-and-run involving a child

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department said a man is scheduled to appear in bond court following a hit-and-run that injured a child.

According to police, the incident happened on Sanders Street at around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 when a burgundy Buick hit a child.

Police said the suspect, David Duphiney, was found a short distance away from the scene and taken into custody.

The child was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville for treatment.

Police said as of Nov. 28, the child is in critical but stable condition and has several procedures ahead.

The suspect is set to appear in bond court on Monday, Nov. 28.

