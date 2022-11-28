One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts.

Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.

Those three locations are:

Fountain Inn High School - 644 Quillen Avenue, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 (Student parking lot)

Mt. Anderson Support Center - 100 Blassingame Road, Greenville, SC 29605 (Southside High School Football Field parking lot)

Northside Park - 101 West Darby Road, Greenville, SC 29609 (Otter Creek Water Park parking area)

Officials say the test is one swab for two tests: Flu and COVID, and results will be ready in one hour.

School officials say people must pre-register the first time they’re tested at each location.

Eligible participants can pre-register by clicking the Greenville County Schools Flu and COVID testing pre-registration link.

