Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning sources reported USC’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield may be leaving for Nebraska.

ESPN reported Satterfield had accepted a job as the Cornhusker’s Offensive Coordinator. Satterfield has previously worked with Matt Rhule the current head coach at Nebraska.

Satterfield was named the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Jan. 10, 2021. Satterfield has over 20 years of experience in coaching.

