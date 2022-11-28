Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning sources reported USC’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield may be leaving for Nebraska.

As @PeteThamel reported, @GamecockFB OC Marcus Satterfield told me this morning he’s accepted a job to go with Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s OC. Rhule and Satterfield worked together at Temple and Baylor. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2022

ESPN reported Satterfield had accepted a job as the Cornhusker’s Offensive Coordinator. Satterfield has previously worked with Matt Rhule the current head coach at Nebraska.

Sources: Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator. Satterfield worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. South Carolina’s offense scored 94 points in wins over Tennessee and Clemson. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Satterfield was named the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Jan. 10, 2021. Satterfield has over 20 years of experience in coaching.

