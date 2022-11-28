Suspect accused of murdering 18-year-old to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tommy Lee Long, one of the five suspects accused of murdering a 18-year-old, is set to appear in court Monday.

The court appearance will decide if Long will take a plea or if the case will go to trial.

Tommy Lee Long is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, assault and battery and more.

In May of 2019, Greenville police responded to Waterside Greene Apartments on Woodruff Road.

Police said they arrived and found 18-year-old Udeh Joshua Prince Osuagwu Jr. with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died in the hospital.

Investigators said five people were involved in the crime.

According to officials, two women first went inside the apartment around 3 a.m. to get information for three men who later came in demanding money.

When the people in the apartment didn’t hand over the money, police said they were threatened and assaulted.

Long is expected to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. to decide whether he will take this case to trial or make a plea.

Stay tuned for more infromation.

