Uber driver in Asheville shot Sunday morning, officers investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver on Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to an area near Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, the victim drove himself to Mission Hospital after being shot and spoke to officers there.

The victim told officers that he was dropping off a customer when another car drove up behind him and began to follow. According to the victim, he tried to turn away when the vehicle passed him. However, the person in the car soon fired a bullet that grazed the victim’s thighs before hitting the passenger side door. Officers said they later found the shell casing while searching the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. People can also call officers at (828) 252-1110.

