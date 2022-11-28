Uber driver in Asheville shot Sunday morning, officers investigating

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver on Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to an area near Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, the victim drove himself to Mission Hospital after being shot and spoke to officers there.

The victim told officers that he was dropping off a customer when another car drove up behind him and began to follow. According to the victim, he tried to turn away when the vehicle passed him. However, the person in the car soon fired a bullet that grazed the victim’s thighs before hitting the passenger side door. Officers said they later found the shell casing while searching the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. People can also call officers at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holiday toy drive donations
Law enforcement departments collect toys for Upstate children
A military veteran received a big surprise weighing in at more than one thousand pounds. An...
Big Surprise Gifted to Military Veteran
A military veteran received a big surprise weighing in at more than one thousand pounds. An...
Big Surprise for Military Veteran
Sen. Lindsey Graham visits research center
Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Upstate to visit Clemson research center