Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter.

I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month.

The groups big event is New Year’s day when they place scarves and hats throughout the Upstate so whoever needs one can grab it.

This year, the group also committed to making lap blankets for seniors getting meals on wheels deliveries in Easley.

Currently, the group has 65 blankets so far but they need 137.

Anyone who would like to donate yarn, money, or blankets can contact Joan Milazzo-Mendez at 772-501-3282.

MORE NEWS: One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.