1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash.

Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was traveling south on Highway 29 and the driver of a Toyota pick up was traveling north. Troopers said the driver of the pickup crossed the centerline, hitting the Jeep head-on.

Four passengers in the Jeep and the driver as well as the driver of the Toyota pick up were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers said one of the passengers in the Jeep passed away on Nov. 24.

